VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team picked up its first Wabash River Conference win of the season against Fountain Central 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.
Paige Laffoon had 12 kills and nine digs for the Patriots while Riley Shrader had 10 kills and nine digs and Sophia Ashby had 26 assists, seven kills and 13 digs.
Larissa Bowers had six kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 12 assists and Jerzi Hershberger had 24 digs.
The Patriots will host Crawfordsville on Thursday, while the Mustangs will travel to Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
Seeger`25`25`25
F. Central`14`22`15
Statistical leaders
Kills — S: Paige Laffoon 12, Riley Shrader 10, Sophia Ashby 7; FC: Larissa Bowers 6. Assists — S: Ashby 26; FC: Lillie Fishero 12. Digs — S: Ashby 13, Laffoon 9, Shrader 9; FC: Jerzi Hershberger 24.
