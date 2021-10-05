WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Southmont 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Sophia Ashby went over 1,000 career assists with 30 assists on Tuesday along with 19 digs.
Riley Shrader and Paige Laffoon each had 14 kills, while Addie Shrader had seven kills and 10 digs and Aubry Cole had five kills and 12 digs.
The Patriots are 17-7 overall and will travel to North Montgomery on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Southmont 0
Southmont`10`10`12
Seeger`25`25`25
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 14, Paige Laffoon 13, Addie Shrader 7, Aubry Cole 5. Assists — Sophia Ashby 30. Digs — Ashby 19, Cole 12, Laffoon 10, Addie Shrader 10, Riley Shrader 7.
Records — Seeger 17-7 overall.
