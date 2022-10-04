WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost the first set, but won the last three to win 25-27, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26 against Southmont on Tuesday.
Paige Laffoon had 26 kills and 24 digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had 20 kills and 12 digs, Anna Moore had 49 assists, Addie Shrader had 36 digs and Rylea Wetz had nine kills.
The Patriots are 12-10 and will travel to North Montgomery on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 3, Southmont 1
Southmont`27`17`14`26
Seeger`25`25`25`28
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 26, Chase Lemming 20, Rylea Wetz 9. Assists — Anna Moore 49. Digs — Addie Shrader 36, Laffoon 24, Lemming 12.
Records — Seeger 12-10 overall.
