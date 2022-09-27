CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team pulled out a 19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 win over South Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Chase Lemming had 21 kills and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Rylea Wetz had nine kills and five blocks, Paige Laffoon had eight kills and 24 digs, Anna Moore had 41 assists and Addie Shrader had 24 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 1
Seeger`19`25`26`25
S. Vermillion`25`14`24`21
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Chase Lemming 21, Rylea Wetz 9, Paige Laffoon 8, Cece Blankenship 4. Blocks — Wetz 5. Assists — Anna Moore 41. Digs — Laffoon 24, Addie Shrader 24, Lemming 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.