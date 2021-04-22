MILFORD — The Schlarman volleyball team lost to Milford 25-12, 25-7 on Thursday.
Caley Mowrey and Lexi Puetz each had seven kills, while Hunter Mowrey had 14 assists and Kiah Jensen had three aces
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 11:49 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.