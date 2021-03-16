DANVILLE — The Schlarman volleyball team started the season on the wrong foot on Tuesday, losing to Chrisman 25-10, 25-14.
Maecy Johnson had six kills, seven aces and two blocks for the Cardinals, while Reese Anderson had three aces and three kills and Hannah Lunger had 10 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Chrisman 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Chrisman`25`25
Schlarman`10`14
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 6, Reese Anderson 3, Haley Chaney 2, Hannah Lunger, Kailey Phipps. Blocks —Johnson 2. Assists — Lunger 10. Service aces — Johnson 7, Anderson 3, Sequoyah Cook 3, Haley Chaney, Lunger. Digs — BC: Johnson, Lunger.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.