URBANA — The Salt fork volleyball team started the season on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-17 win over Urbana University High.
Olivia Birge had seven kills and two aces for the Storm, who will host Heritage on Thursday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Loretta "Jean" Thompson, 83, of Danville, Illinois passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Jean was born in Beardstown, Illinois on May 2, 1938, the daughter of Wayne and Emma (Painter) Wherley. She married Charles "Chuck" Thompson on August…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.