HOOPESTON — The Salt Fork volleyball team went on the road Tuesday and came away with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-12 win over Hoopeston Area.
The Storm will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will travel to Oakwood.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 2:01 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.