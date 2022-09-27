CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 11 kills to lead the Storm, while Macie Russell had six kills, Alexa Jamison had 18 assist and Kendall Cooley had 18 digs.
The Storm will face Westville on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0
Cissna Park`23`23
Salt Fork`25`25
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendyl Hurt 11, Macie Russell 6. Assists — Alexa Jamison 18. Digs — Kendall Cooley 18.
