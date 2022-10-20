DANVILLE — The Salt Fork volleyball team beat Schlarman Academy 25-15, 25-18 on Thursday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Shelby McGee had 13 kills for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 10 kills and Alexa Jamison had 23 assists.
The Storm will play either Georgetown-Ridge Farm or Fisher in Wednesday's Fisher regional game, while the Hilltoppers will play LeRoy on Tuesday in the Fisher regional.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Salt Fork 2, Schlarman 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Schlarman`15`18
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Shelby McGee 13, Macie Russell 10. Assists — Alexa Jamison 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.