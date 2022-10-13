CATLIN — Seniors Karlie Cain, Kendall Cooley, Olivia Fritz, Kendyl Hurt and Shelby McGee won their final home match for Salt Fork volleyball on Thursday night.
The Storm swept the Oakwood Comets, 25-14, 25-19, as Cooley had a team-high 13 digs in the winning effort with McGee contributing seven kills.
Other statistical leaders for Salt Fork were Macie Russell with 11 kills and Alexa Jamison had 17 assists.
The Storm improves to 18-6 overall and they are the No. 2 seed in the Vermilion County Tournament which starts on Saturday in Hoopeston. The Comets fall to 5-19 overall.
