GILMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team went on the road and beat Iroquois West 25-17, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Kendyl Hurt had 15 kills for the Storm, while Macie Russell had eight kills, Maya Smith had five kills and four aces, Alexa Jamison had 25 assists and Kendall Cooley had 14 digs.
The Storm will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Gilman
Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Iroquois West`17`13
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendyl Hurt 15, Macie Russell 8, Maya Smith 5. Assists — Alexa Jamison 25. Service aces — Smith 4. Digs — Kendall Cooley 14.
