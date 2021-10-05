CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team swept Iroquois West 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Brynlee Keeran had seven kills for the Storm, who will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
Updated: October 5, 2021 @ 11:49 pm
