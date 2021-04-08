CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-18, 25-15 in Vermilion Valley Conference on Thursday.
The Blue Devils will face Hoopeston Area on Saturday, while the Storm will host Westville on Tuesday.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 1:35 am
