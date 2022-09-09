CATLIN — There is just something about starting conference play that changes the game.
On Thursday night, the Salt Fork Storm opened Vermilion Valley Conference action with a 25-22, 25-23 victory over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans at Salt Fork High School.
"You never know when you enter the conference season how your team is going to play,'' Salt Fork coach Emily Franklin said. "It's the same game, but for some reason, they put more pressure on themselves for the conference games.''
Part of it has to be the familiarity between the programs.
"We really want this game because it's always close with Armstrong-Potomac,'' said Salt Fork senior Kendyl Hurt, who finished with eight kills. "Getting this win is a good way to start conference play.''
The Storm (8-1 overall, 1-0 in the VVC) claimed the victory thanks in part to their offense being a little more efficient than the Trojans.
Salt Fork finished the contest with 26 kills with junior Macie Russell leading the way with 11, while sophomore Alexa Jamison had a team-high 16 assists to go along with four critical kills.
"I felt like our passing was better,'' Hurt said. "That's something we have been struggling with this season, but that's all we've been working on lately in practice.''
Franklin admitted that things have started to come together better for the Storm in the last week.
"At the start of the season, we were trying different lineups, trying to figure out our chemistry,'' she said. "About four games ago, we started seeing them make the connections.''
On the other side of the net, Armstrong-Potomac coach Shawna Jameson pointed out that Trojans (6-5-1 overall, 0-1 in the VVC) had as many hitting errors as kills.
"You can't be successful when your errors are equaling your successes,'' she said. "We really need to eliminate those errors.''
And there were a combination of factors that led to the Trojans miscues.
"The majority of this is because our regular lineup was playing,'' said Jameson, noting that Armstrong-Potomac was without three starters — two with illness and one with injury. "We tried to make the best of it, but when you are without starters that you rely on, there are going to be struggles.
"We had to move our regular libero (Cami Howie) into a front-row hitting position. She hasn't play that spot in four years.''
Howie and Gracie Gordon ended up sharing the team-high five kills each, while Lily Jameson finished with a team-high 16 assists.
Salt Fork is back in action on Monday at Villa Grove, while Armstrong-Potomac's next match is Tuesday at home against Oakwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.