VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork volleyball team rebounded from a first set loss to beat Villa Grove 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 on Monday.
Macie Russell had 15 kills, four aces, seven digs and three blocks for the Storm, while Kendyl Hurt had 13 kills, Kendall Cooley had 17 digs and Alexa Jamison had 31 assists.
The Storm will face Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Villa Grove
Salt Fork 2, Villa Grove 1
Salt Fork`21`25`25
Villa Grove`25`21`21
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Macie Russell 15, Kendyl Hurt 13. Blocks — Russell 3. Assists — Alexa Jamison 31. Service aces — Russell 4. Digs — Kendall Cooley 17, Russell 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.