GIBSON CITY — The Salt Fork volleyball team swept past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25-21, 25-16 on Monday.
Kendyl Hurt had 11 kills and three blocks, Kendall Cooley had 16 digs and Alexa Jamison had 18 assists and four kills for the Storm, who will play Cissna Park on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Gibson City
Salt Fork 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Salt Fork`25`25
GCMS`21`16
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendyl Hurt 11, Alexa Jamison 4, Shelby McGee 4, Olivia Fritz 4. Blocks — Hurt 3. Assists — Jamison 18. Digs — Kendall Cooley 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.