CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team beat out Chrisman 25-16, 23-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
Olivia Birge had six aces for the Storm, who will travel to Danville on Monday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
George Williams passed away Monday August 30th 2021 in Hillsboro, Illinois. He was born February 22, 1950 to Myrtle and George Williams. He leaves behind one son Tony (Martha) Williams, Tracy Miller, Malinda (Jason) Filicsky and Shawna Rusk, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grand child. He was pr…
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.