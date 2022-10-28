FISHER — An underdog mentality with a never-say-die attitude was the mindset all season for the Salt Fork Storm volleyball team.
It was a successful formula as the Storm won 22 matches but it wasn't quite enough to get them a regional title.
The LeRoy Panthers pulled out a 25-11, 21-25, 25-21 victory over Salt Fork in the championship match of the IHSA Class 1A Fisher Regional on Thursday night.
"We proved out whole motto for this season, that this team never gives up,'' said Salt Fork senior Shelby McGee, who had seven kills to share team-high honors with Macie Russell. "We came into tonight with our underdog mentality and we played to the best of our ability right up to that last point.''
It certainly didn't look like Salt Fork was going to play all three sets after dropping the first one 25-11 to LeRoy.
"We played too tense,'' Salt Fork coach Emily Franklin said. "They were trying to make the ball perfect. If you focus too much on perfecting the ball instead of just playing, you will ultimately make more mistakes than you should.
"After that first set, I just had to calm them down and eventually we worked together and got things figured out.''
The Storm (22-10) rallied from a 14-9 deficit in the second set with six straight points to take a 15-14 lead. It was the first time that Salt Fork had held a lead against LeRoy. Sophomore Alexa Jamison had a pair of kills and McGee had one of her team-high three blocks during the run.
"After that first set, we pulled ourselves together and we talked about what we needed to do,'' McGee said. "We just reminded ourselves that we had two more sets. We can do this. Let's get it together and let's go.
"We started feeding off of each other's energy.''
LeRoy (20-9) would retake the lead at 16-15 and again at 17-16, but Salt Fork won nine of the final 13 points to take the set 25-21.
"The big thing I told them was don't pay attention to the score,'' Franklin said. "Don't pay attention to the extra stuff like the crowd, the calls or anything else. Just focus on every point and the girls to your left and right.
"All year, we have seemingly been down in every single match, but we stay steady and we've been able to come back.''
In the third and deciding set, the Panthers jumped out to leads of 10-5 and 17-10 before the Storm came charging back, pulling within 19-16 on an ace serve by Kendall Cooley.
LeRoy took control with a 4-point run to take a 24-18 lead, but once again, Salt Fork came charging back with three straight points, the last coming on an ace serve by freshman Karli McGee.
It looked like the Storm's run was going to be four straight but Panthers' sophomore Natalie Loy was credited with a kill on a shot that appeared to be wide.
With the victory, LeRoy advances to the Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional on Monday.
Salt Fork went just 5-7 in its final 12 matches as seniors Kendyl Hurt and Karlie Cain went down with injuries.
"We would have rather had them on the court with us, but I was still really proud with how we adjusted as a team,'' McGee said. "Karlie and Kendyl was still on the court with us in spirit.
"Our freshmen, Maya Smith, Rain Pitlik and Karli McGee stepped up. They have the talent to do some amazing things in their careers.''
