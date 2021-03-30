FITHIAN — Kendall Cooley had 10 digs as the Salt Fork volleyball team beat Oakwood 25-17, 25-10 on Tuesday.
The win follows Monday's match, where Salt Fork beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-20, 16-25, 25-17 as Olivia Birge had two aces and 20 assists.
Herschel Tiller, 91, of Danville died March 6, 2021 at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, Florida. He was born a son of Lydia and Benjamin Tiller on February 3, 1930 in Littlefield, Texas. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his first wife of 43 years, Lorraine Tiller, and siblin…
of Hoopeston, died March 25,2021, at the Illiana VA Medical Center. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Monday with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston.
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
