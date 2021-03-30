SF logo

FITHIAN — Kendall Cooley had 10 digs as the Salt Fork volleyball team beat Oakwood 25-17, 25-10 on Tuesday.

The win follows Monday's match, where Salt Fork beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-20, 16-25, 25-17 as Olivia Birge had two aces and 20 assists.

