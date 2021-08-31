CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork volleyball team fought hard and was able to get past Judah Christian 29-27, 20-25, 28-26 on Tuesday.
Kendall Cooley had nine kills and 19 digs for the Storm, who will be at the Olney Richland Tournament on Saturday.
