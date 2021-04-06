CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team swept Chrisman 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Zoe Washkowiak had six kills, three blocks and a ace for the Storm, who will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills, 10 digs and three blocks for Chrisman, while Hannah Lunger had 26 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Chrisman`23`22
Statistical leaders
Kills — SF: Zoe Washkowiak 6; C: Maecy Johnson 7, Haley Chaney 5, Kailey Phipps 2, Reese Anderson, Sequoyah Cook, Hannah Lunter. Blocks — SF: Waskowiak 3; C: Johnson 3, Anderson 3, Phipps 2, Lunger. Assists — C: Lunger 26. Service aces — SF: Washlowiak, C: Chaney, Johnson, Phipps. Digs — C: Johnson 10, Chaney 9, Phipps 7, Cook 6, Anderson 5.
