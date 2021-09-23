SF Logo

GEORGETOWN — Alexa Jameson had eight kills as Salt Fork beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday.

Gentry Howard had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had three kills and Bailee Whittaker had two aces.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Salt Fork`25`25

Geo-RF`17`15

Statistical leaders

Kills — SF: Alexa Jameson 8; GRF: Gentry Howard 6, Trinity Collins 3. Service aces — GRF: Bailee Whittaker 2, Collins, J'Lynn Waltz, Makaelyn Lagacy, Kendall Roberts, Sierra Cunningham.

