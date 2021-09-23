GEORGETOWN — Alexa Jameson had eight kills as Salt Fork beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday.
Gentry Howard had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had three kills and Bailee Whittaker had two aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Geo-RF`17`15
Statistical leaders
Kills — SF: Alexa Jameson 8; GRF: Gentry Howard 6, Trinity Collins 3. Service aces — GRF: Bailee Whittaker 2, Collins, J'Lynn Waltz, Makaelyn Lagacy, Kendall Roberts, Sierra Cunningham.
