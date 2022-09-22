CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team was able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-23 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had 14 kills, Alexa Jamison had 18 assists and Kendall Cooley added 17 digs for the Storm, who will travel to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday.
Jasmine Ray had five kills and five assists for the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had four kills, four aces and 16 digs. Addison Spesard had three kills and nine assists and Sierra Cunningham had four blocks. Geo-RF will host Watseka on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`17`23
Salt Fork`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — GRF: Jasmine Ray 4, J'Lynn Waltz 4, Addison Spesard 3, Kendall Roberts 2, Sierra Cunningham 2, Savana Cunningham; SF: Kendyl Hurt 14. Blocks — GRF: Sierra Cunningham 4. Assists — GRF: Spesard 9, Ray 5; SF: Alexa Jamison 18. Service aces — GRF: Waltz 4, Makaelyn Lagacy 4, Ray, Roberts. Digs — GRF: Waltz 16; SF: Kendall Cooley 17.
