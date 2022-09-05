CATLIN — Coming off winning the inaugural Storm Classic on Saturday, the Salt Fork volleyball team got back to work on Monday against Attica.
The Storm was able to get the win 25-21, 24-26, 25-11 over the Red Ramblers.
Macie Russell had 13 kills for Salt Fork, while Kendyl Hurt had eight kills, Kendall Cooley had 21 digs and Alexa Jamison had 21 assists.
The Storm will host Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 2, Attica 1
Attica`21`26`11
Salt Fork`25`24`25
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Macie Russell 13, Kendyl Hurt 8. Assists — Alexa Jamison 21. Digs — Kendall Cooley 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.