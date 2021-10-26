CATLIN — The Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac volleyball teams made continued their seasons on Tuesday with wins in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
The host Storm easily beat Urbana University High 25-10, 25-3 while the Trojans beat Schlarman Academy 25-16, 25-9.
The Storm and the Trojans will meet for the regional title on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In Class 2A, local teams were also in regional semifinals at St. Joseph-Ogden.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lost to the host Spartans 25-14, 25-16, while Hoopeston Area lost to Decatur St. Teresa 25-16, 25-9.
Hoopeston Area ended the season with a 16-20 record, its best record in 15 years and a regional win.
