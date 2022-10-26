FISHER — The top-seeded Salt Fork volleyball team advanced to an IHSA Class 1A regional final with a 25-16, 25-16 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Wednesday at Fisher High School.
Shelby McGee and Macie Russell each had 10 kills for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison had 20 assists and Kendall Cooley had 16 digs.
The Storm will face LeRoy on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the regional title.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Fisher
IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinal
Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Salt Fork`25`25
Geo-RF`16`16
Salt Fork Statistical leaders
Kills — Shelby McGee 10, Macie Russell 10. Assists — Alexa Jamison 20. Digs — Kendall Cooley 16.
