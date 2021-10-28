CATLIN — Being successful and winning in the postseason is something that high school programs have to learn over time.
It’s been eight seasons since the Salt Fork volleyball team has captured a regional title (2013) and the last time that the Storm even played for the regional crown was 2016.
On Wednesday, Salt Fork advanced into tonight’s championship match of the IHSA Class 1A regional tournament at Salt Fork with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14 victory over Armstrong-Potomac.
“We have grown a lot in this program over the years,’’ Salt Fork coach Emily Franklin said. “When I first started coaching, we didn’t understand the concept of finishing a match. As we have grown, we have learned not to panic.
“If you dig yourself a hole and want to get out — you have to climb out on your own. We were frustrated about digging ourselves a hole in the first set, but they also knew they could climb out and they would climb out.’’
Salt Fork trailed 20-12 in the first set but that’s when senior Olivia Birge and junior Kendyl Hurt stepped up their play.
Birge had 11 straight service points — two aces — and Hurt had a block and back-to-back kills to propel the Storm to a 25-21 victory in the opening set.
“It was a weird start,’’ said Hurt, who had a pair of hitting errors in the game’s first 12 points. “I just took a deep breath, and we all talked to each other during one of those timeouts. We talked about what we needed to fix and when we got back on the court — we did what we said we needed to do.’’
That was one of two big scoring runs for the Storm in Thursday’s match.
Salt Fork also closed out the victory over Armstrong-Potomac with an 8-0 run in the third set.
“Some things didn’t pan out the way they should have panned out,’’ said Armstrong-Potomac coach Shawna Jameson said. “These were the cards that we were dealt and we did the best that we could.’’
The biggest obstacle for the Trojans, who end their year with a 21-12 record, was the loss of junior setter Lily Jameson to a broken ankle in Tuesday’s match against Schlarman Academy.
“On a block attempt, she came down and turned her ankle,’’ said Shawna Jameson. “We have ran a 5-1 offense all year and then to lose your setter is very difficult.’’
Lily Jameson had 472 assists this season, while the rest of the Trojans accounted for just 32.
Senior Madelyn Hudson, who is normally an outside hitter, took over the setting role and she had a match-high 28 assists — two more than her season total of 26.
“Right after school today, we went into the gym and worked on setting,’’ Shawna Jameson said. “We struggled at times to get the ball on target, but she kept her composure and did a good job for us.’’
According to Franklin, staying calm in the heat of the match was a big part of Hurt’s success for Salt Fork. The junior had a team-high 11 kills to go along three aces — two of them in the pivotal third set.
“I was proud of her game. It can be tough to have the pressure on your shoulders of being one of the top hitters,’’ Franklin said. “She was a smart hitter tonight. She wanted every ball that came over the net and she made sure to get it down as fast as possible for her teammates.’’
Three of Hurt’s biggest kills in the match came on overpasses by Armstrong-Potomac.
“Those are my favorite ones,’’ she said. “I knew once I got those that we were going to pull away with a win.’’
But, it wasn’t without some drama as the Trojans won the second set 25-21 to force the deciding third set.
“We just had to forget about that and get back to playing the way that we did at the end of the first set,’’ Hurt said. “It was all about getting to five points first and then 10 points first and so on.’’
Salt Fork advances to play top-seeded Champaign St. Thomas More in tonight’s regional championship match at 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More 2
Geo-RF 0
CATLIN — The Sabers advanced to the title tilt with a 25-9, 25-16 triumph over the Buffaloes in Wednesday’s first semifinal match.
Mallory Monahan had a match-high nine kills for St. Thomas More, which improves to 35-1, while Caroline Kerr finished with 21 assists.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm, which ends is season with a 6-17 record, was led by Trinity Collins with four kills and Makaelyn Legacy had a team-high four assists.
