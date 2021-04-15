CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion's Emily Fitzwater and West Vigo's Carlea Funk had a pitchers' duel on Thursday.
In the end, it was West Vigo that was able to get the 2-1 win.
Fitzwater had six strikeouts and gave up six hits, while Funk had eight striekouts and gave up four hits.
Fitzwater also drove in the only run for the Falcons while Alexis Brink had a double.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
West Vigo 2, North Vermillion 1
West Vigo`100`010`0`— `2`6`0
N. Vermillion`001`000`0`—`1`4`2
WP — Carlea Funk. LP — Emily Fitzwater. Two or more hits — WV:Parker Auten 2B — WV: Auten NV: Alexis Brink. RBIs — WV: Funk, Alex Barnaby NV: Fitzwater.
