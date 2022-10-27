PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Fisher
IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship
LeRoy 2, Salt Fork 1
Salt Fork `11 `25 `21
LeRoy `25 `21 `25
Statistical leaders
Kills — Salt Fork: Shelby McGee 7, Macie Russell 7, Alexa Jamison 4. LeRoy: Carlee Claunch 14, Laila Carr 11, Natlaie Loy 8. Blocks — Salt Fork: McGee 3. LeRoy: Loy 3. Assists — Salt Fork: Jamison 14. LeRoy: Hailey Cox 19, Claunch 15. Aces — Salt Fork: Kendall Cooley 1, Karli McGee 1. LeRoy: Carr 3.
Records — Salt Fork 22-10 overall, LeRoy 20-9 overall.
