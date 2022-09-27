HA Logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team were able to beat Schlarman Academy 25-10, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had five aces and Logan Watson had four aces.

The Cornjerkers will travel to Cissna Park on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman`10`11

Hoopeston`25`25

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 7. Service aces — Bre Crose 5, Logan Watson 4.

