HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team were able to beat Schlarman Academy 25-10, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had five aces and Logan Watson had four aces.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Cissna Park on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`10`11
Hoopeston`25`25
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 7. Service aces — Bre Crose 5, Logan Watson 4.
