GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team collected a 25-10, 25-15 win over Iroquois West on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers return to the road on Monday against Clifton Central.
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 10:14 pm
