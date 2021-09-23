PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hoopeston Area loses to Milford MARVIN HOLMAN mholman@dancomnews.com Marvin Holman Author email Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost 25-10, 25-8 on Thursday to Milford. The Cornjerkers will travel to Rantoul on Monday. Tags Hoopeston Area Volleyball Team Volleyball Milford Prep Trending Video Marvin Holman Author email Follow Marvin Holman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WAKE, Alice RIDLEN, Helen Stanton, Richard GALLION, James Jul 13, 1943 - Sep 17, 2021 BARTGES, Dean Mar 11, 1944 - Sep 21, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles13-year-old arrested in Lincoln Park shootingDanville schools could close if staff doesn't comply with state vaccine mandateDanville man hopeful for kidney transplantBourbonnais man arrested in double homicide2 dead, 2 injured in weekend shootingPolice rescue suicidal subjectFour more local COVID deaths reportedDanville artist creates Lincoln penny sculptureMayor asks for information about missing Danville nativeCity to study fire stations, downtown parking Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
