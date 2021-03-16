HA Logo

MILFORD — Ali Watson had five kills, but the Hoopeston Area volleyball team fell to Milford 25-15, 27-25 on Tuesday.

Bre Crose had five aces for the Cornjerkers, while Alyssa Alwardt had two blocks.

The Cornjerkers are 0-2 and will have their home opener on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Milford

Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0

Hoopeston`15`25

Milford`25`27

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Ali Watson 5. Blocks — Alyssa Alwardt 2. Service aces — Bre Crose 5.

Records — Big City 7-1 overall, 3-1 conference; Small Town 4-5, 2-2.

JV score — Small Town 25-20, 20-25, 25-18.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you