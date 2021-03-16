MILFORD — Ali Watson had five kills, but the Hoopeston Area volleyball team fell to Milford 25-15, 27-25 on Tuesday.
Bre Crose had five aces for the Cornjerkers, while Alyssa Alwardt had two blocks.
The Cornjerkers are 0-2 and will have their home opener on Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Milford
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0
Hoopeston`15`25
Milford`25`27
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Ali Watson 5. Blocks — Alyssa Alwardt 2. Service aces — Bre Crose 5.
