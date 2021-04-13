HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball tea fell to Milford 19-25, 25-20, 25-8 on Tuesday in the final home match of the season.
Ali Watson had 11 kills, while Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had three aces for the Cornjerkers, who will face Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Milford`19`25`25
Hoopeston`25`20`8
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Ali Watson 11. Service aces — Bre Crose 3, Kaitlynn Lange 3.
