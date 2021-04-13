Hoopeston logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball tea fell to Milford 19-25, 25-20, 25-8 on Tuesday in the final home match of the season.

Ali Watson had 11 kills, while Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had three aces for the Cornjerkers, who will face Schlarman Academy on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Hoopeston

Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1

Milford`19`25`25

Hoopeston`25`20`8

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Ali Watson 11. Service aces — Bre Crose 3, Kaitlynn Lange 3.

