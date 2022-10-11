ARMSTRONG — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team defeated Armstrong-Potomac 25-17, 25-18 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kaitlynn Lange had eight kills and two aces for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had 17 assists and Bre Crose had 15 digs and six kills.
Lily Jameson had three kills, 11 digs and eight assists for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had three kills and Brynn Spencer, Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney each had two kills.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
Hoopeston`25`25
A-P`17`18
Statistical leaders
Kills — HA: Kaitlynn Lange 8, Bre Crose 6; AP: Lily Jameson 3, Gracie Gordon 3, Brynn Spencer 2, Kyla Bullington 2, Gigi Mulvaney 2. Assists — HA: Tobi West 17; AP: Jameson 8. Service aces — HA: Lange 2. Digs — HA: Crose 15; AP: Jameson 11.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 15-10-1 overall, 5-4 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
