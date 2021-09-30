HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost a hard-fought match 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 on Thursday to Cissna Park.
Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had five kills for the Cornjerkers, while Charissa Johnson had three blocks.
Hoopeston Area drops to 1-4 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will visit Schlarman Academy on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Cissna Park`25`23`25
Hoopeston`12`25`15
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Lacie Breymeyer 5, Bre Crose 5, Kaitilynn Lange 5. Blocks — Charissa Johnson 3.
