HA Logo

HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost a hard-fought match 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 on Thursday to Cissna Park.

Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had five kills for the Cornjerkers, while Charissa Johnson had three blocks.

Hoopeston Area drops to 1-4 in Vermilion Valley Conference play and will visit Schlarman Academy on Monday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Hoopeston

Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 1

Cissna Park`25`23`25

Hoopeston`12`25`15

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Lacie Breymeyer 5, Bre Crose 5, Kaitilynn Lange 5. Blocks — Charissa Johnson 3.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you