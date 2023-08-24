ATTICA, Ind. — Playing across the border in Indiana, the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers got a unique experience of playing a five-set match with the Attica Red Ramblers.
Instead of Thursday's match being a typical best-of-three, which is normal for Illinois teams, the format in Indiana is a best-of-five.
So after losing the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-20, the Cornjerkers got the opportunity to come back and win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-23, setting up a deciding fifth set.
In that final set, Attica got an early lead and held on for a 15-12 win to claim the match.
Kaitlyn Lange had a team-high 10 kills for Hoopeston Area, while Brylie Cox had five.
Next up for the Cornjerkers in the Blue Ridge Invitational on Saturday.
