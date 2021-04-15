Hoopeston logo

DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team swept Schlarman Academy 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday.

Kaitlynn Lang had eight kills and two aces for the Cornjerkers, while Ali Watson had six kills, two aces and 19 digs. 

Hoopeston Area will play Iroquois West on Saturday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Danville

Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0

Hoopeston`25`25

Schlarman`19`15

Hoopeston Area statistical leaders

Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 8, Ali Watson 6. Service aces — Lange 2, Watson 2. Digs — Watson 19.

