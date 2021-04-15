DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team swept Schlarman Academy 25-19, 25-15 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lang had eight kills and two aces for the Cornjerkers, while Ali Watson had six kills, two aces and 19 digs.
Hoopeston Area will play Iroquois West on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0
Hoopeston`25`25
Schlarman`19`15
Hoopeston Area statistical leaders
Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 8, Ali Watson 6. Service aces — Lange 2, Watson 2. Digs — Watson 19.
