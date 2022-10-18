HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 25-5, 25-11 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Senior Logan Watson had seven aces for the Cornjerkers, while senior Bre Crose had five kills and senior Tobi West had 11 assists.
The Cornjerkers will face Chrisman on Thursday, while the Buffaloes will play Armstrong-Potomac.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`5`11
Hoopeston`25`25
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Bre Crose 5. Assists — Tobi West 11. Service aces — Logan Watson 7.
