ST. ANNE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team went on the road and swept St. Anne 25-17, 25-14.
Bre Crose had four kills, three aces and seven assists for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had four kills and seven assists and Kaitlynn Lange had three aces.
Hoopeston Area is 6-3 and will host Westville on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At St. Anne
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0
Hoopeston`25`25
St. Anne`17`14
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Bre Crose 4, Tobi West 4. Assists — Crose 7, West 7. Service aces — Crose 3, Kaitlynn Lange 3.
Records — Hoopeston Area 6-3 overall
