CHRISMAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team got past Chrisman 25-15, 18-25, 25-13 on Thursday.

Kaitlynn Lange had nine kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had eight kills and three aces.

The Cornjerkers are 20-10 and end the Vermilion Valley Conference season at 6-6 and will travel to Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday for the Bulldog Invitational.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Chrisman

Hoopeston Area 2, Chrisman 1

Hoopeston`25`18`25

Chrisman`15`25`13

Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders

Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 9, Bre Crose 8. Service aces — Crose 3.

Records — Hoopeston Area 20-10 overall, 6-6 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

