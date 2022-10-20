CHRISMAN — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team got past Chrisman 25-15, 18-25, 25-13 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lange had nine kills for the Cornjerkers, while Bre Crose had eight kills and three aces.
The Cornjerkers are 20-10 and end the Vermilion Valley Conference season at 6-6 and will travel to Mahomet-Seymour on Saturday for the Bulldog Invitational.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Hoopeston Area 2, Chrisman 1
Hoopeston`25`18`25
Chrisman`15`25`13
Hoopeston Area Statistical leaders
Kills — Kaitlynn Lange 9, Bre Crose 8. Service aces — Crose 3.
Records — Hoopeston Area 20-10 overall, 6-6 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
