MILFORD — The Milford Bearcats opened Vermilion Valley Conference action with a 25-16, 25-14 win over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes.
Anna McEwen had a match-high 16 kills for Milford (6-1 overall, 1-0 in the VVC), while Hunter Mowrey had 12 assists and Cabery Brown led the Bearcats with nine digs.
The Buffaloes, who fall to 4-7 overall, were led by Rubyrae Fraser Soule with a team-high five assists, while Milee Ellis had a team-high four kills.
