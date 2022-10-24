FISHER — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team won a war with Fisher on Monday in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
The Buffaloes won the match 32-30, 27-29, 27-25 to advance to Wednesday's semifinal against Salt Fork at 6 p.m.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:28 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.