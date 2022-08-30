DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team evened its record to 4-4 after a 25-13, 25-18 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
J'Lynn Waltz had seven kills for the Buffaloes while Jasmine Ray and Kendall Roberts each had four kills, Milee Ellis had three kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had two kills and four aces and Sierra Cunningham had two kills and three aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Geo-RF`25`25
Schlarman`13`18
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — J'Lynn Waltz 7, Jasmine Ray 4, Kendall Roberts 4, Milee Ellis 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Sierra Cunningham 2, Savana Cunningham. Service aces — Lagacy 4, Sierra Cunningham 3, Roberts, Hadley Hayes.
