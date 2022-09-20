GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team swept Iroquois West 25-21, 25-19 on Tuesday.
J'Lynn Waltz had nine kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills, Sierra Cunningham and Addy Spesard each had three aces and Jasmine Ray and Makaelyn Lagacy each had two aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`21`19
Geo-RF`25`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — J'Lynn Waltz 9, Kendall Roberts 5, Addy Spesard, Jasmine Ray. Service aces — Sierra Cunningham 3, Spesard 3, Ray 2, Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Hadley Hayes.
