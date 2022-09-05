GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team got the week started on Monday with a 26-24, 25-14 win over Chrisman.
Kendall Roberts had six kills and two blocks, while J'Lynn Waltz had five kills and 16 digs, Jasmine Ray had four kills, Sierra Cunningham had three kills and a ace, Addison Spesard had 24 digs and Makaelyn Lagacy and Hadley Hayes each had two aces.
The Buffaloes are 5-5 overall.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Chrisman 0
Chrisman`24`14
Geo-RF`26`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendall Roberts 6, J'Lynn Waltz 5, Jasmine Ray 4, Sierra Cunningham 3, Addison Spesard, Skyley Meador, Milee Ellis. Blocks — Roberts 2, Hadley Hayes. Service aces — Makelyn Lagacy 2, Hayes 2, Cunningham, Spesard, Meador. Digs — Spesard 24, Waltz 16.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5-5 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.