DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-12 win over Schlarman Academy in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Trinity Collins had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Gentry Holland had six kills and two aces, Kendall Roberts had 13 assists and two kills, Jasmine Ray had six assists and J'Lynn Waltz had three aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman Academy 0
GRF`25`25
Schlarman`16`12
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 6, Gentry Holland 5, Kendall Roberts 2, Bailee Whittaker 2, Camryen Sloan 2, Addison Spesard 2. Assists — Roberts 13, Jasmine Ray 6. Service aces — J'Lynn Waltz 3, Howard 2, Addison Spesard, Collins, Ashlyn Spesard.
