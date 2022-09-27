Buffaloes logo

WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team fell to Watseka 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Kendall Roberts had five kills for the Buffaloes, while Sierra Cunningham and three kills and three blocks, J'Lynn Waltz had four kills and Makaelyn Lagacy had two aces.

The Buffaloes will travel to Oakwood on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Watseka

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`24`16

Watseka`26`25

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Kendall Roberts 5, J'Lynn Waltz 4, Sierra Cunningham 3, Addy Spesard 2, Skyley Meador, Jasmine Ray. Blocks — Cunningham 3. Service aces — Makaelyn Lagacy 2, Spesard, Waltz, Roberts.

