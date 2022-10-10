GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost 25-12, 28-26 to Rantoul on Monday.
J'Lynn Waltz had six kills, while Kendall Roberts had five kills and Addison Spesard had three kills and an ace.
The Buffaloes will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Rantoul 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`12`26
Rantoul`25`28
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — J'Lynn Walts 6, Kendall Roberts 5, Addison Spesard 3, Jasmine Ray 2, Sierra Cunningham. Service aces — Spesard, Milee Ellis.
