Buffaloes logo

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost 25-12, 28-26 to Rantoul on Monday. 

J'Lynn Waltz had six kills, while Kendall Roberts had five kills and Addison Spesard had three kills and an ace.

The Buffaloes will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Rantoul 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`12`26

Rantoul`25`28

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders

Kills — J'Lynn Walts 6, Kendall Roberts 5, Addison Spesard 3, Jasmine Ray 2, Sierra Cunningham. Service aces — Spesard, Milee Ellis.

Tags

Trending Video